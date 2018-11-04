(Black Press file photo)

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

It could be a dry winter for B.C. resulting in a shortened ski season, according to a new report from AccuWeather.

El Niño – a climate cycle that occurs when Pacific Ocean waters are warmer than normal – tends to influence the global weather pattern, particularly during the winter months.

RELATED: Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

“The winter weather pattern is expected to be dominated by a developing El Niño in the equatorial Pacific,” explained AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Above-normal snowfall is expected for northwestern B.C. and the Yukon as a result of the storm track coming off the Pacific, but that will leave the rest of the province with milder and drier conditions, particularly in the Lower Mainland.

RELATED: Province urges drivers to ‘Shift Into Winter’

While this translates to a healthy start to the winter ski season, the lack of storms later on in the season may cause ski resorts to close earlier than in recent years.

“A majority of the snowfall in the western mountains and ski areas will come early in the season before drier weather takes hold,” Anderson said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

Just Posted

One person dead after collision in Surrey

Three others injured

Strong gusts of wind forecast for Lower Mainland

Gusts could reach up to 80 km/hr

Surrey’s newly elected council to hold first meeting following inauguration

Meeting to immediately follow swearing-in ceremony

Vintage toy shows about ‘re-buying’ youth, says organizer

Collectors filled up Sullivan hall in Surrey for fourth Vintage Toy Show

Optometrist, Night Shift Ministries offers free vision clinics in north Surrey

Volunteers say about 100 people helped in the past year

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. troops to the Mexican border in response to the caravans

All-consuming midterm battles heat up as U.S. campaigns near the end

It will be a face-off between Democrats and Trump’s Republicans

Narrow window to nab federal housing cash: Vancouver mayor-elect

Kennedy says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has promised significant funding for affordable housing

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants enjoying solid start to the season

The Langley-based junior hockey team scored a victory Saturday with a defeat over Kamloops Blazers.

Stampeders beat Lions 26-9 to spoil final home game for Buono

Legendary B.C. coach will retire after CFL playoffs

Most Read