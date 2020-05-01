Midnight blaze at Surrey oil-service centre

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Mr. Lube on Fraser Highway near 152 Street just after midnight May 1. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Firefighters responded to a Surrey Mr. Lube this morning after a fire broke out just after midnight.

A witness reports seeing large flames shooting out from the side of the building – located at 15181 Fraser Hwy. – and nearly two dozen firefighters at the scene.

Assistant fire Chief Ben Dirksen said crews arrived to find a fire on the exterior of the building, with flames coming from a ruptured gas line.

“Crews cooled the structure while they were waiting for Fortis to arrive,” Dirksen said.

The gas line could have become a bigger problem, however, “in this case, they seemed able to control it and keep the building cool.”

Firefighters from four halls – including one located immediately next door to the Mr. Lube – responded to what was initially deemed a second-alarm blaze. Units were quickly stood down as it was determined that the fire was under control, Dirksen said.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

