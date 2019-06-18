Metro Vancouver’s air quality could be the worst yet this wildfire season

As wildfire season approached, Metro Vancouver experts predict the air will be an issue for many

Poor air quality can cause difficulty breathing at best and cause more serious health concerns at worst, and experts in Metro Vancouver are predicting that this summer may prove difficult with B.C.’s southwest a likely target for wildfires.

The BC Wildfire Service is predicting that the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, as well as up north, will be this summer’s hotspots for infernos, due to increased temperatures and a likelihood of droughts.

READ MORE: It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

Metro Vancouver’s Air Quality team suspects that the coming months will be filled with ongoing advisories as fine particulate matter and concentrated low ozone meet with stagnant and hot air.

There were 22 days worth of air quality advisories last July and August, Metro Vancouver air quality engineer Francis Ries told reporters in Burnaby on Tuesday. In 2017, there were 19 advisories.

Ozone is a pollutant that can mix with fine particulate matter – which can come from vehicle emissions and burning wildfires – and causes difficulty breathing, as well as irritating symptoms similar to allergies and cause more serious health concerns such as lung damage. Hot weather expedites the compilation of ozone.

What it looks like to the human eye? Hazy and smoky skies.

During the past two summers, the air quality team has seen unpredictable ozone levels, Ries said. Mechanisms used to measure air quality levels includes the mobile air monitoring unit, a truck that allows staff to move through the region to get quick and easy measurements.

“We’ve seen high ozone levels at monitoring stations which we would never, under normal conditions, have high ozone (levels),” Ries said, specifically western regions of the Fraser Valley and in Burnaby.

“The pollutants in the wildfire smoke are very likely having an impact on that.”

Despite an increase in wildfire smoke making its way to the region, Metro Vancouver does anticipate that air quality is actually set to improve by 2035. In its annual Caring for the Air report released in early June, Metro Vancouver estimated that greenhouse gas emissions will drop by as much as 35 per cent, while smog-forming emissions could decrease by 10 per cent.

How to prepare for smoky skies

The BC Centre for Disease Control have created new tips and online material for people looking to get an early start on preparing for those smoky summer days.

Tips include purchasing a portable air cleaner that uses HEPA filtration to remove smoke from indoor air, and knowing where to find cleaner air in your community, such as at libraries or in shopping malls.

People with chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes, as well as pregnant women, infants and the elderly are more sensitive to smoke and should minimize their exposure.

