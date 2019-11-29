From left: Tjeerd “Ted” Vanderveen, 72, has been missing in Maple Ridge since Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. and Seaton Faria, 87, has been missing in Vancouver since the same day at 11:30 p.m. Police in both jurisdictions are asking anyone who sees either man to call 911. (Police handouts)

Metro Vancouver police search for two missing men with dementia as temperatures drop

Two seniors went missing Thursday when overnight temperatures reached -2 C in some areas

Police are asking the public for help in finding two seniors, both suffering from dementia, who are missing in Maple Ridge and Vancouver.

Vancouver police are looking for 87-year-old Seaton Faria, who left his care home near Oak Street and 28 Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and has not returned.

Investigators said in a news release shortly after his dissapearance that he may be walking slowly to the area of Main Street and Seventh Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

Faria, who may be confused or disoriented and will not ask for help, is described as Caucasian, 5’5” tall, with a medium build and short, balding hair. He has glasses and usually wears a dark-coloured sweater and sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Faria is asked to call Vancouver police or 911.

In Maple Ridge, RCMP and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue have called in police dogs services, the Air One police helicopter in their search for 72-year-old Tjeerd “Ted” Vanderveen.

Vanderveen left his home in the 265000-block of 112th Avenue at 10:45 a.m. oin Thursday to go for a walk in the Ferguson Trails area. Mounties said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the area is well-known to him.

Vanderveen is described as Caucasian, with a slim build and short grey hair. He was wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots, and a black tuque and black gloves.

READ MORE: Public asked for help finding missing Maple Ridge man with dementia

Anyone who sees Vanderveen is asked to call 911 or Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Both men have gone missing as temperatures begin to drop in the Lower Mainland. In Vancouver overnight temperatures reached -2 C, according to Environment Canada.

