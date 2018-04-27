(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Metro Vancouver board members drop pension hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

In a second vote on the topic, Metro Vancouver board members instead chose Friday to deny a bylaw that would give them a retroactive pension and a pay raise, following public controversy.

In March, the regional district voted in favour of giving themselves in a retroactive pension of up to $11,000, despite some councillors questioning the move ahead of the fall municipal election.

Members had agreed to a retirement allowance of 10.2 per cent of earnings, which is about $1,100, for all members who choose to leave or are not re-elected, going back to 2007.

The pension boost followed a change to federal legislation which would see some of the pay that local officials receive be taxed as income.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey School District maps potential catchment areas

Just Posted

Surrey School District maps potential catchment areas

Zones are to incorporate the under-construction Grandview Heights Secondary

Metro Vancouver board members drop pension hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

IHIT appeals for ‘tipsters’ in South Surrey homicide to come forward

Investigation into discovery of man’s body Thursday afternoon continues

Violent crimes in Surrey up nine per cent

This is comparing the first quarter of 2018 with the fourth quarter of 2017

VIDEO: IHIT investigating suspicious death in South Surrey

Roads closed at 12 Avenue and 28 Avenue

South Surrey rugby fan shows off dance moves in popular online video

Malcolm Gendall provided Canada Sevens event with memorable moment last month

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

5 to start your day

Police probe suspicious death in Surrey, Abbotsford barn fire displaces 78 workers and more

Most Read