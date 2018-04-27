Metro Vancouver board members drop pension hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

In a second vote on the topic, Metro Vancouver board members instead chose Friday to deny a bylaw that would give them a retroactive pension and a pay raise, following public controversy.

In March, the regional district voted in favour of giving themselves in a retroactive pension of up to $11,000, despite some councillors questioning the move ahead of the fall municipal election.

Reconsideration about to be underway. @MetroVancouver chair Greg Moore applauds all board members for listening to public response to initial vote. Says renumeration does need to be sorted though for future politicians in local government. — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) April 27, 2018

Members had agreed to a retirement allowance of 10.2 per cent of earnings, which is about $1,100, for all members who choose to leave or are not re-elected, going back to 2007.

The pension boost followed a change to federal legislation which would see some of the pay that local officials receive be taxed as income.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.