Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Meth and other items with a prison value of $82,000 seized at Abbotsford jail

Correctional Service Canada reports contraband discovered at Pacific Institution

  • Dec. 19, 2019 3:59 p.m.
  • News

Correctional Service Canada reported today (Thursday) that a package containing contraband with an estimated institutional value of $82,000 was seized Dec. 6 at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford.

Acting assistant warden Ronnie Gill said in a press release that the items seized included 56 grams of methamphetamine, a cellphone, two cellphone chargers, a small bottle of liquid meth, an SD card, an SD card reader and drug paraphernalia.

Gill did not say how or where the items were found, only that it was due to the “vigilance of staff members.”

Gill said the CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its prisons. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” Gill said.

CSC operates an anonymous tip line (1-866-780-3784) for all federal prisons, to report drug use or trafficking.

