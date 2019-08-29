Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants turn themselves in: Surrey RCMP

Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra to appear in court Aug. 30

Low-quality photos of Shakiel Singh Basra (left) and Amarpreet Singh Samra released by Surrey RCMP on Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP say two men who were wanted on Canada-wide warrants have turned themselves in.

Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra, both 25 years old, turned themselves in to authorities on Monday (Aug. 26), according to a Surrey RCMP release Thursday (Aug. 29).

Police said they are scheduled to appear in court on Friday for multiple charges, including unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Surrey RCMP asked for the public’s help finding the two men on Aug. 14. In the initial release, police told the public not to approach either suspects, but to call police if they knew their whereabouts.

Both men were believed to be in the Surrey area, RCMP said.

“Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, with the assistance of Surrey Gang Enforcement Team, are continuing to investigate the incidents involving the two suspects, which are believed to be isolated and targeted events.”

In September 2015, police charged Samra and Basra, then 21, in connection with a mid-day shooting that saw bullets hit a car, residences and building at Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Surrey, in the 7600-block of 124th Street.

At the time, the men were each charged with attempt to commit murder and intentionally discharging a firearm. A 22-year-old man was injured during the incident.

At a police press conference, the charges were described as a significant development in the ongoing drug turf war between a group of Indo-Canadians and a group of Somalians.

Earlier in 2015, Basra was one of several men identified by Surrey RCMP as being either victims or intended victims of a string of shootings linked to a drug turf dispute in Surrey and Delta.

– with files from Tom Zillich



