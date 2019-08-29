Low-quality photos of Shakiel Singh Basra (left) and Amarpreet Singh Samra released by Surrey RCMP on Wednesday.

Crime

Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants turn themselves in: Surrey RCMP

Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra to appear in court Aug. 30

Surrey RCMP say two men who were wanted on Canada-wide warrants have turned themselves in.

Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra, both 25 years old, turned themselves in to authorities on Monday (Aug. 26), according to a Surrey RCMP release Thursday (Aug. 29).

Police said they are scheduled to appear in court on Friday for multiple charges, including unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Surrey RCMP asked for the public’s help finding the two men on Aug. 14. In the initial release, police told the public not to approach either suspects, but to call police if they knew their whereabouts.

READ ALSO: Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants believed to be in Surrey, possibly in black BMW, police say, Aug. 14, 2019

Both men were believed to be in the Surrey area, RCMP said.

“Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, with the assistance of Surrey Gang Enforcement Team, are continuing to investigate the incidents involving the two suspects, which are believed to be isolated and targeted events.”

In September 2015, police charged Samra and Basra, then 21, in connection with a mid-day shooting that saw bullets hit a car, residences and building at Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Surrey, in the 7600-block of 124th Street.

At the time, the men were each charged with attempt to commit murder and intentionally discharging a firearm. A 22-year-old man was injured during the incident.

At a police press conference, the charges were described as a significant development in the ongoing drug turf war between a group of Indo-Canadians and a group of Somalians.

Earlier in 2015, Basra was one of several men identified by Surrey RCMP as being either victims or intended victims of a string of shootings linked to a drug turf dispute in Surrey and Delta.

– with files from Tom Zillich


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey RCMP need help to find missing woman
Next story
Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

Just Posted

White Rock’s Deals World building demolished for 12-storey highrise

Land clearing begins for Solterra development

Surrey driver who killed two women was doing 167 km/h when he lost control

Nicolas Karvouniaris, 25, has lengthy list of traffic violation charges

‘More than just soup’: Surrey’s NightShift celebrates 15 years

Charity hosting birthday barbecue Sept. 15

Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants turn themselves in: Surrey RCMP

Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra to appear in court Aug. 30

‘Sex addict’s’ complaint alleging discrimination by White Rock yoga studio dismissed

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Most Read