MEET THE CANDIDATES: Five in the running for the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale

Aisha Rehana Bali, the B.C. Conservative candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale. (Photo: Submitted)

Aisha Rehana Bali

B.C. Conservative Party, Surrey-Cloverdale

Aisha Rehana Bali, the B.C. Conservative candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale, says she’s running because she wants to make Cloverdale a better place.

“Since Cloverdale is home for me and my family, I would like to make it a safer, better, beautiful, and a more affordable place to live.”

Aisha and her husband, Michael, have children and grandchildren. Aisha was born in the Fiji Islands and she has lived in Surrey for almost 27 years.

Aisha is a proud supporter of B.C. Children’s Hospital and Cure for Cancer, plus many local charity organizations.

A supply chain logistics manager for a large grocery retail company, Aisha has been with this company for the last 20 years.

She’s also the owner/operator of an online radio station in Surrey. “I already use this radio platform to inspire, motivate and promote individuals and local businesses.”

If elected, Aisha wishes to do the same thing on a larger scale as an advocate for change.

Marvin Hunt, Liberal incumbent and MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale. (File photo)

Marvin Hunt

B.C. Liberal Party, Surrey-Cloverdale

Marvin Hunt, the B.C. Liberal candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale, says his party has the best vision for the future of B.C.

Marvin has been serving the city of Surrey since 1983 when he was first elected as a school board trustee. He also served as a city councillor for over 20 years and has proudly served Surrey-Cloverdale for the past three years as MLA.

The BC Liberals have the best vision for the future of this province and they will focus on growing the economy and getting people back to work safely.

Marvin has a strong track record of keeping taxes low, and bringing investments to the community. Marvin is committed to continuing to be a strong voice for the residents of Surrey-Cloverdale. This is why he pushed for a referendum on the Surrey policing transition.

Rebecca Smith is the executive director of Surrey Hospice Society. (submitted photo)

Rebecca Smith

B.C. Green Party, Surrey-Cloverdale

Bio not received by publication time.

Mike Starchuk, NDP MLA candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale. (File photo)

Mike Starchuk

B.C. NDP Party, Surrey-Cloverdale

Mike Starchuk, the B.C. NDP candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale, says he has dedicated his life to serving his community and protecting Surrey families.

Starchuk is a former firefighter, public safety officer, and city councilor.

A resident for more than 50 years, Mike cares about the community and is ready to take on the challenges it’s facing. His top priorities include building a second Surrey hospital, making child care more affordable and keeping Surrey residents moving with better transit and infrastructure.

Like nearly every family in British Columbia, Mike has been touched by a cancer diagnosis. Mike became a passionate advocate for cancer prevention and treatment after losing many of his fellow firefighters to the disease. As part of John Horgan’s team, he is ready to work to make B.C. a leader in cancer care and ensure a new state-of-the-art regional cancer centre is part of the second Surrey hospital.

Mike cares so much about his community he was awarded a Diamond Jubilee medal for his dedication to the city of Surrey, and promoted to Captain at Fire Hall 8 in Cloverdale.

Mike is focused on keeping people safe and fighting for what matters most, like schools, a new hospital and better health care for all.

Marcella Williams, an independent candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale. (Photo: Submitted)

Marcella Williams

Independent, Surrey-Cloverdale

Marcella Williams, an independent candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale, says she’s drawn to this opportunity to serve her community.

I have resided in Surrey since 1995 and in the Cloverdale area for the past five years.

My educational background includes: Acsenda School of Management: Bachelor of Business Administration with Marketing as the major. Graduated as one of two class Valedictorians; UBC Sauder School of Business: Managing Broker Licensing course – licensed as an Associate Broker with 2% Realty Valley and then Managing Broker with Fair Realty in Langley; Sprott Shaw Community College: Professional Business Management, graduating with Honors Diploma; UBC Sauder School of Business: Real Estate Salespersons Pre-licensing course – became a Licensee in 2006 selling homes in the Fraser Valley.

I have had the privilege to lead groups, be a union shop steward, a member of the joint union management committee, an Occupational Health and Safety member, event planner and a public speaker.

As an extroverted caring and compassionate person I am drawn to this opportunity to serve my community and be a voice for the people. I will bring a fresh, real person perspective into government – as a citizen working FOR the people that this electoral district SERVES without being muffled by a political party’s agenda.

As a First Nations mother and grandmother, I have lived a life of adversity, learned and grown to become a woman who is tenacious, caring and someone who does not let the past slow me down, or, keep me down.

I am appreciative of this opportunity where I may be able to to be a positive influencer in the direction of our community, families, and province.

A vote for me as an Independent is not a wasted vote, it is a voice for you, the people.

