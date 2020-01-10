McCallum says ‘Marpole Rapist’ release into Surrey ‘not only disturbing but infuriating’

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is demanding RCMP release information about the “Marpole Rapist” after the Now-Leader reported earlier this week that he will be released into the city.

But Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said he “personally advised” the mayor of the situation “on two separate occasions and provided him the information that could legally be provided to him.”

A victim’s relative told the Now-Leader that Gary Jagur Singh is being released on day parole to a Surrey halfway house as of Thursday (Jan. 9).

In an emailed release Friday, McCallum states it’s “not only disturbing but infuriating to the people of Surrey” that Singh will be released on day parole.

A Parole Board of Canada document reveals Singh, 64 has been granted day parole but denied full parole.

He is serving an indeterminate sentence for four counts of sexual assault with a weapon, eight counts of break and enter with intent, three counts of robbery and seven counts of sexual assault.

On June 10, 1994 he was designated a dangerous offender.

“The Board notes that experts in your case have advised that your sexual deviancy can never be cured, but it can be managed,” the document states.

Singh had, between January 1988 and August 1991 “sexually offended against” 11 victims who were strangers to him. Three were forcefully taken off the street and assaulted in darker, secluded areas while the other eight were attacked in their apartments, where they had been sleeping when he broke in.

Singh’s possible release to a Surrey halfway house “all the more irresponsible and troubling,” McCallum said.

He said he is “frustrated” by the lack of information coming from the RCMP.

“For the safety of the people of Surrey, I believe that our residents need to be told where this prolific sexual predator is residing in Surrey. That information should be made available immediately,” McCallum said.

However, Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said that when the Surrey RCMP was notified of Singh’s release, “we conducted our own assessment that included the fulsome decision” by the parole board.

“Unfortunately, the threshold for a Public Interest Disclosure was not met in this situation for a variety of reasons including whether the individual posed an imminent threat, the recommended conditions, and the strong release plan approved by the Parole Board,” Edwards said in an emailed release.

“However, we are aware of the significant conditions in place for this individual, including electronic monitoring, and we will be monitoring this individual, along with Correctional Service Canada.”

Edwards said while he acknowledges the “frustration expressed” by McCallum, and “Surrey RCMP share many of these concerns,” it is “important to recognize there is a significant process in place” by the board to “determine if and when an offender can be released into the community and the conditions they are put under.”

It’s not the first time a Surrey mayor has spoken out a sex offender.

Former mayor Linda Hepner spoke twice about sex offender Jeffrey Goddard.

With files from Tom Zytaruk


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
