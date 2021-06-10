May traffic stops double those in April: White Rock RCMP

Nearly half of 408 ‘interactions’ logged on East, West Beach

White Rock RCMP conducted twice as many traffic stops in May 2021 as in the month prior. (WR RCMP graphic)

White Rock’s East and West Beach continue to be hotspots for traffic enforcement, according to the latest map detailing officer interactions with motorists.

The map, shared Tuesday (June 8) on Twitter, indicates police conducted 408 traffic stops in May – a figure double that of the month prior, when officials said 204 stops was average compared to the nine months previous.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said Wednesday (June 9) that the jump in interaction numbers is due to increased road-safety enforcement efforts.

Police will be “spot checking” areas identified by the community, and continuing enforcement in areas that have ongoing efforts, he added.

Of the 408 stops in May, 90 were made on Marine Drive between High and Oxford Streets; 97 on Marine between Finlay Street and Stayte Road; and 62 on North Bluff Road, between Bergstrom Street and Stayte.

Top offences were speeding, using an electronic device, disobeying stop signs and vehicle defects.

Fifteen vehicles were cited for having a loud exhaust, the tweet notes.

Pauls noted that speed data is being collected in various areas of the city through a “Black Cat radar system.” Run by Community Policing volunteers, it collects multiple days of speed data 24 hours a day, “to understand the speeding issues and provide intelligence-led enforcement times,” he said.

“The device captures the direction and speed of all vehicles passing for later analysis.”

Police began making the data public in May, an effort Pauls said at the time is aimed at strengthening community- and intelligence-led traffic enforcement, as well as increasing communication with the public.

The data shared does not include traffic stops where no documentation was served to the driver.

