Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, speaks at the launch of his campaign Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Sainte-Marie, Que. Bernier is blaming a “totalitarian leftist mob” for the decision to take down billboards promoting his controversial stance on immigration.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Maxime Bernier blames billboard woes on ‘totalitarian leftist mob’

Bernier has said the 350,000 immigrants Canada accepts every year is too high a number

Maxime Bernier is blaming a “totalitarian leftist mob” for the decision to take down billboards promoting his controversial stance on immigration.

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada is complaining of censorship after the owner of the billboards, featuring Bernier’s face and a slogan advocating against mass immigration, said he would remove the ads in response to an outpouring of criticism.

Bernier says his political opponents and the “leftist mob” want to stifle discussion of immigration and keep him out of the election debates.

Pattison Outdoor Advertising, which owns the billboards, originally said that if anyone had an issue with the content, they should contact the third-party group running them, True North Strong & Free Advertising Corp.

But the company has changed course, saying it never meant to offend or alienate anyone and that the ads would come down.

Bernier has said the 350,000 immigrants Canada accepts every year is too high a number. His party platform says it inflates housing prices and that other political parties to use “mass immigration” as a tool to buy votes from immigrant communities.

READ MORE: Third-party buys billboard to promote Bernier’s anti-mass immigration stance

READ MORE: Maxime Bernier tells party faithful he will make it into the leaders debate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
G7 leaders reach deal to offer help to fight wildfires in Amazon rainforest
Next story
More than 2,100 cyclists aim to ‘crush cancer’ in 200-km ride that starts in Cloverdale

Just Posted

More than 2,100 cyclists aim to ‘crush cancer’ in 200-km ride that starts in Cloverdale

Annual Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off Saturday in Surrey and for first time, ends in Hope

PHOTOS: Vendors showcase creativity at Cloverdale Market Days

Popular event is almost finished with its sixth year, the fifth and final day set for Sept. 21

PHOTOS: Battle of the Brews raises $42K in Surrey

Close to 20 breweries were involved in the annual festival at Surrey Civic Plaza

The unusual suspects: B.C.’s middle-class gang problem

Police officers say the gang conflict in the Lower Mainland is unlike any other in North America

Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Abbotsford cop punched in face during flea-market arrest

Man, 44, now faces several charges, including for assault of a peace officer

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

VIDEO: Protesters at Maple Ridge women’s prison support pipeline opponent

Rita Wong was sentenced to 28 days in jail

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Pamela Anderson returns home to enjoy ‘peace and solitude’ of B.C.

Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown

Most Read