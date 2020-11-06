(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: All four lanes through Massey Tunnel now open

Northbound lanes were closed after an oversize vehicle struck a sprinkler head

UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): All lanes are now clear and traffic is flowing three lanes southbound and one lane northbound. Ministry says to expect heavy delays due to congestion.

Original story below…

Traffic through the George Massey Tunnel is down to one lane each way due to a water leak at the north end of the crossing.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, the closure was caused by an oversized vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 99 striking a sprinkler head at the north end of the tunnel.

Both northbound lanes are closed but the counterflow is in, meaning a single lane is moving in either direction. A detour route is available.

In a tweet at 3:44 p.m., Delta Police say the closure is expected to be relatively short-lived as repair crews are on scene.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police probe 2 unprovoked attacks on East Asian women in Vancouver
Next story
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Just Posted

War artist Richard Jack portrays the Canadian stand during the Second Battle of Ypres (22 April to 25 May 1915). Jack did not witness the battle. He painted this enormous work of art (canvas size: 12 feet x 19 feet) in his London studio. Jack’s painting remains an iconic work from the First World War. (Canadian War Museum, 19710261-0161)
The poppy’s journey to become a sacred symbol began in 1915

The Second Battle of Ypres inspired ‘In Flanders Fields’

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey sawmill’s obligations with Interfor didn’t burn with the fires, judge decides

Judge says MacKenzie Sawmill Ltd. not ‘permanently’ released from agreement to provide lumber giant with wood chips

Dr. Tahmeena Ali of HealthVue South Surrey Medical Clinic is to be recognized tonight by the College of Family Physicians of Canada and the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine. (Contributed photo/healthvuemedical.com screenshot)
South Surrey family doctor recognized with national award

Dr. Tahmeena Ali to receive Reg L. Perkin Award

Loblaws has announced two staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the Real Canadian Superstore in Langley. (Google Maps)
Two staff come down with COVID-19 at Langley’s Superstore

Potential exposures were Oct. 24 and 25 at the store on Willowbrook Drive

Softball BC Hall of Fame inductee Rick O’Connor, on the field with the White Rock Renegades during the 2010 Senior Women’s Canadian Championships in Kitchner, Ont., at which White Rock won gold. (Contributed photo)
Pair of South Surrey softball supporters inducted into Softball BC Hall of Fame

Rick O’Connor, Zeone Andrijaszyn among 2020 inductees

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

VPD crest (VPD handout)
Police probe 2 unprovoked attacks on East Asian women in Vancouver

The attacks appear to involve different suspects

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: All four lanes through Massey Tunnel now open

Northbound lanes were closed after an oversize vehicle struck a sprinkler head

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning that the opioid crisis is worsening.
Abbotsford Police warn that drug potency and opioid crisis are worsening

Drug toxicity is four times more potent than usual, says department

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Most Read