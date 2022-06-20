People attend Cloverdale Market Days May 28, 2022. Market Days returns this Saturday, June 25, for its second of five dates this year. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Market Days are back.

Cloverdale Market Days returns this Saturday, June 25, to downton Cloverdale.

“We are excited to be hosting our second market of the season,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CAEA).

Hosted by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, this is the second of five dates in 2022.

“We were so pleased and thankful for the huge turnout at our first market back in May,” said Hardy. “The weather is supposed to cooperate for us, so we are anticipating thousands will attend again.”

Hardy said she thinks June 25 will be the biggest Market Days event ever as CAEA has booked its highest number of vendors, 117. She said they’ll also have five food trucks on site. Food Daddy, Old Country Pierogi, Original Hurricane Potato, Salty’s Lobster Express, and Mad Greek Food Truck will all be parked off 176th.

“All the amazing restaurants along 176th and their patios should be bumping,” she added. “We’ll have some new entertainers at this market along with some favorites.”

She said Jordan Burgess, Ranj Singh, Brian Flanagan, and Alexis Lynne will be back along with newcomer Dani Black.

“I am very excited about a new young talent coming to this market,” Hardy said. “Dani Black is from the Lower Mainland and is a great, talented singer-songwriter. Check her out on Tik-tok where she has over 1 million views on her rendition of Wellerman.”

Hardy said she also has banjo player Darryl Klassen lined up.

“Park your cars in the free parking lots surrounding the area, walk over, and support this amazing community festival. It’s a family-friendly, fun outdoor market!”

Market Days runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is hosted in downtown Cloverdale on 176th Street between 56A Avenue and 58th Avenue. After June 25, three dates remain: July 23, Aug. 27, and Sept. 17.



