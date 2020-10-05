Maple Ridge youth worker facing 15 child sex assault charges no-shows at trial

The alleged sex offender did not show up for his trial Monday in Port Coquitlam provincial court. (Special to The News)

Accused sex offender Daniel Jon Olson of Maple Ridge did not show up for his trial on Monday morning, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Olson, 53, was scheduled for trial on 15 charges in Port Coquitlam provincial court. He is facing two counts of sex assault under 16 with a weapon, 11 charges of sexual interference, one charge of making or publishing child pornography, and one charge of possession of child pornography.

The charges span an 11-year period from 2008 to 2019.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued, and the trial scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Olson worked in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district as a youth care worker, and he was in a number of elementary and secondary schools. He has been on unpaid leave since the school district was notified of his arrest.



