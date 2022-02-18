Maple Ridge structural fire leaves one person with life threatening injuries

The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A structural fire in Maple Ridge Thursday evening, had the RCMP closing down Dewdney Trunk Rd. both ways near the 22100-block.

Maple Ridge fire crew responded to reports of a structural just after 7 p.m. in the 22100-block of Dewdney Trunk Rd. at 222nd St. When the crews arrived, they witnessed a working fire at the Devonshire Court Housing Co-operative. The fire was on the second floor of the three-storey building.

A total of 24 firefighters and six fire apparatus battled the fire and were able to quickly put it out and contain it to the suite where it originated. They then entered the houses for a search and located a woman in her 40s unconscious and not breathing. She was then brought outside and the crew administered CPR. She was then rushed to the hospital in serious condition, as soon as the BCEHS arrived.

The fire had the RCMP blocking off Dewdney Trunk Rd., both ways, from 216th St. to 22nd St., till the fire crew attended to the fire and conducted investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and an investigator would be by the scene on Friday morning.

The 47-unit building, was damaged by fire back in April 2021, leaving 20 units damaged and 14 uninhabitable.

