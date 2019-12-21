There was a house fire on Friday night at 10 a.m. on 241st Street. (Shane MacKichan)

Maple Ridge family loses home to fire days before Christmas

All occupants sent to hospital with smoke inhalation, injuries

A family has been displaced just days before Christmas by a destructive house fire on Friday night, in the 10900 block of 241st Street in Maple Ridge.

At approximately 10 p.m., firefighters arrived to a reported basement fire to find heavy flames from the rear of the two-story home.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Van Dop said the five occupants of the house were home at the time, and were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector. One person was sleeping. He said it was a fast-developing blaze, and by the time all the occupants got out of the house all had suffered smoke inhalation and one a suspected fracture.

All five were taken to hospital by ambulance, and at least two were still in hospital on Saturday morning.

“If there’s a message here, it would be that working smoke alarms save lives,” said Van Dop.

The houses are close together in the cul de sac, and crews were able to contain the fire to just the one house, but it was a stubborn blaze and took hours to put the fire completely out.

READ ALSO: JIBC hires first female director of fire and safety division

Van Dop said firefighters finally got it under control at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, and were on the scene all night. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday smoke was still drifting from the house.

There was extensive damage to all three floors. Firefighters have yet to reveal the cause of the fire, but Van Dop said their investigation may be limited by the stability of the heavily damaged structure.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ambulance assessed and treated people at the scene. (Shane MacKichan)

Firefighters say there is extensive damage that may limit their investigation. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Previous story
ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

Just Posted

Surrey council OKs Indigenous child care centre on city property

Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre to operate O’siem Village out of repurposed fourplex

Former Surrey mayor calls on province to intervene in Surrey policing ‘crisis’

Bob Bose says solicitor general needs to step in ‘before things get even worse’

Two Whalley apartment projects get the green light

The applications total 213 new units on 11 sites currently that were designated as single family

Surrey man plans to be his own boss after winning $1M

Vinh Tran matched all 10 numbers for the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49

Electric Vehicle Strategy survey in Surrey to help map B.C.’s zero-emission plan

The survey will remain open until Jan. 3

Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

Most Read