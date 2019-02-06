A man’s body has been found in Richmond, believed to be that of a missing man in the area. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP

Police said foul play is not suspected, and that there is no immediate threat to public safety

Richmond RCMP say that a man’s body was discovered Wednesday in what they believe to be a clandestine drug laboratory.

In a news release, the Mounties said that the body was found in the 4600 block of Princeton Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. while officers were searching for a missing person.

Investigators said the man found dead matches the description of someone reported missing locally on Sunday.

Police said foul play is not suspected, and that there is no immediate threat to public safety.

The area will remain cordoned off as police continue their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or call Crime Stoppers.

