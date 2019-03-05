Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

A man wanted on nine arrest warrants called the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) last week to say he had moved to Calgary, and he used a phone that is linked to two investigations into the fraudulent purchases of high-end SUVs.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said officers had been trying to reach Stevie Ryan Ziko, 32, to convince him to turn himself in.

Bird said Ziko returned the calls, telling police that he had moved to Calgary and they won’t be able to find him.

However, police believe that Ziko is in the Lower Mainland, and it was determined that the phone he used to call police is linked to the fraudulent car purchases, Bird said.

Ziko is wanted by the APD on B.C.-wide warrants for identity theft, personation, fraud, use of forged documents, driving while prohibited, assaulting police, and breaching his bail and probation conditions.

The Surrey RCMP and North Cowichan RCMP also have outstanding warrants for Ziko’s arrest.

In all, his nine arrest warrants encompass 27 charges.

According to the provincial court database, Ziko has several prior convictions for fraud, personation and driving while prohibited.

Ziko is 5’ 10” tall, weights180 pounds and has hazel eyes. Anyone who spots Ziko is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text abbypd (22973).