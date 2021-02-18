Man treated for dog bites after two-vehicle crash in Fleetwood overnight

It happened at about 7 p.m. near 168th Street and 88th Avenue

The Surrey RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle crash overnight in Fleetwood. A freelance photographer at the scene, at about 7 p.m. near 168th Street and 88th Avenue, said a man was arrested with help from a police dog and was treated by paramedics for dog bites.

The freelancer said a person involved in the crash had ran off. At least a dozen police cars attended, including officers from the Gang Enforcement Unit.

More to come…



