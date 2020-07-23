Police were on the scene of a stabbing in the parking lot of IHOP and BMO at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West on Nov. 15, 2019. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Man sentenced for stabbing in Abbotsford has new charge in Surrey

Tanner Fox charged with aggravated assault from January 2020

A 20-year-old man who stabbed a 17-year-old male in an Abbotsford parking lot last November has been sentenced to another 119 days in jail and two years’ probation.

Tanner Sithigarn Fox pleaded guilty on July 20 in Abbotsford provincial court to assault causing bodily harm.

Two other charges – assault with a weapon and breaching his conditions – were stayed at sentencing.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2019 to the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant and BMO bank at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent.

TANNER FOX

Police said that a verbal altercation between three or four men turned physical, and one of the men was stabbed in the arm and back.

RELATED: Man stabbed in Abbotsford during altercation in restaurant parking lot

Two or three men were seen running away from the scene. Fox was charged on Nov. 29, and has spent time in and out of jail since then.

Also at his court date on July 20, Fox was sentenced to time served on a robbery charge from June 10, 2019 in Abbotsford.

He pleaded guilty to that charge, while two other offences – possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault causing bodily harm – were stayed.

Fox was out on bail on those charges when he was involved in the stabbing in November.

According to the provincial court database, Fox is also facing a new charge in Surrey.

He and co-accused Jaimal McClaren were each charged on July 13 with aggravated assault in relation to an incident that occurred on Jan. 6 of this year.

RELATED: Man charged with stabbing outside of Abbotsford restaurant

