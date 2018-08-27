A man is handcuffed and placed in a car at the scene of a violent assault in Surrey on Saturday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Crime

Man rushed to hospital after violent attack in Surrey

Police say 28-year-old man arrested in assault that happened in the 10100 block of 145th Street

SURREY — A violent assault sent a 59-year-old man to hospital Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP say a 28-year-old Surrey man has been arrested in the attack that happened just after 9 a.m. in the 10100 block of 145th Street.

Police say a weapon was used but would not confirm what kind. They say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but police say he is now in stable condition.

RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone who has any information about it to call 604-599-0502.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane
Next story
Inquest set into 26-year-old Edmonton man’s police-shooting death

Just Posted

Missing man last seen at temples in Abbotsford and Surrey

Police ask for help to locate Miter Singh, 44, last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

Metro Vancouver re-issues air quality advisory despite cool, damp weather

Wildfire smokes blew into the region Sunday morning

Man rushed to hospital after violent attack in Surrey

Police say 28-year-old man arrested in assault that happened in the 10100 block of 145th Street

Surrey Knights need players with hockey season to start next week

Tryout skates planned at Fleetwood rink this week

Ride to Conquer Cancer raises $10.6M in its 10th year

Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off from Cloverdale Fairgrounds, heads to Chilliwack

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Police seek suspect in SkyTrain credit, debit card skimmers

Skimmers were found on the Canada Line in July

More than 100 employers to attend Black Press career fair

The Black Press Extreme Education Career Fair returns to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Sept. 13

B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

“Wearing a helmet saved my life.”

Rainfall, cooler temperatures bring some relief in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

9,450 square kilometres of land has burned so far in B.C. this year

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

Home child care centres in B.C. need more funding, says operator

Kathy Sager says licensees receive far less than similar facilities

B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Province says there will 538,821 funded public school students in the 2018-19 school year

U.S., Mexico reach trade ‘understanding,’ door opens for Canada

Justin Trudeau has insisted his government will only sign a deal that’s good for Canada

Most Read