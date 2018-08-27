Man rushed to hospital after violent attack in Surrey

Police say 28-year-old man arrested in assault that happened in the 10100 block of 145th Street

A man is handcuffed and placed in a car at the scene of a violent assault in Surrey on Saturday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — A violent assault sent a 59-year-old man to hospital Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP say a 28-year-old Surrey man has been arrested in the attack that happened just after 9 a.m. in the 10100 block of 145th Street.

Police say a weapon was used but would not confirm what kind. They say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but police say he is now in stable condition.

RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone who has any information about it to call 604-599-0502.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

