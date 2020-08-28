Man pleads guilty to robbing Abbotsford pizza restaurant 3 times

Kolton Klassen, 28, robbed D-Hut Pizza in May and June 2019

D-Hut Pizza in Abbotsford was robbed three times by the same man in 2019. Kolton Klassen has now pleaded guilty to all three robberies. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A man who robbed an Abbotsford pizza restaurant three times last year has pleaded guilty and has had his sentencing scheduled for October.

Kolton Klassen, 28, appeared Aug. 20 in Abbotsford provincial court to plead guilty to three counts of robbery.

Two other charges of disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Klassen was first charged with robbing D-Hut Pizza on Clearbrook Road on June 9, 2019.

Police at the time said he produced a knife, demanded and obtained cash, and then ran away.

RELATED: Man charged with knifepoint robbery of Abbotsford pizza restaurant

A patrol officer who was in the area at the time was flagged down by an employee. A description of the suspect was broadcast to other officers and, within a minute, Klassen was located a block away and arrested.

He was subsequently charged with two previous robberies of the restaurant – on May 29 and June 8, 2019.

Police said those two incidents also involved a man with a knife.

Klassen’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 19 in Abbotsford provincial court.

RELATED: Man now faces five charges in relation to 3 robberies at Abbotsford pizza restaurant



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordCops and Courtscrime