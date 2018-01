A heavy police presence is on scene in west Abbotsford following a fatal shooting on Friday night. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A man has been killed in a shooting tonight in Abbotsford.

The incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. on Promontory Court just off of Ridgeview Drive in west Abbotsford.

The victim was shot while he was in a vehicle.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

No further information is available at this time. More details will be released as they become available.