Man killed in Guildford traffic crash, two others injured

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Guildford this Monday morning.

It happened at 6:52 a.m., on 108th Avenue just west of 144th Street.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said the passenger died at the scene after the vehicle crashed into a pole and the survivors were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life threatening.

“The RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been deployed to the scene to conduct a full investigation,” she said. “The cause of the collision has not been determine but police are looking into the possibility that impairment may be a factor.”

Meantime, police have closed 108th Avenue between 142nd Street and 144th Avenue while the investigation is underway.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



