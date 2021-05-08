Man killed in fatal hit-and-run collision between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Body reported at 6 a.m., police close North Parallel Road, single highway lane as they investigate

Facebook users reported seeing a body on the side of the road this morning. (File photo)

A man was struck and killed between Abbotsford and Chilliwack earlier this morning in a hit-and-run collision (May 8).

A body was reported to emergency responders at 6 a.m., laying on the 38000 block of North Parallel Road, according to the Abbotsford Police.

Patrol officers, detectives and collision reconstructionists are still on scene and in the early stages of the investigation. No further details are being released at this time.

North Parallel Road, in both directions between McDermott Road and No. 4 Road, as well as a single westbound Highway 1 one lane from No. 3 Road, is being blocked by investigators as they collect evidence.

Police told drivers to avoid the area if possible on social media at 7:48 a.m.

A separate vehicle incident, involving a semi crashing into a ditch in the general vicinity of the area, is unrelated, said media officer, Const. Jody Thomas.

Police are asking anyone with information, CTTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

