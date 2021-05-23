Police investigate a fatal shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Man killed in early evening shooting in Coquitlam

Investigators have not released the identity of the man killed

A man is dead after an early evening shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday (May 22).

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Coquitlam RCMP were called out to the area of Hart Street and Henderson Avenue for a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. When police arrive, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time and investigators have not said if this latest shooting is linked to the recent uptick in gang violence across the Lower Mainland.

According to witnesses, neighbours heard multiple gunshots and a saw male running from the scene.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

