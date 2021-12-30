Man injured in targeted Surrey shooting: RCMP

Police say shooting happened at a residence in the 13900-block of Laurel Drive

Surrey RCMP say a man has been injured in an apparent targeted shooting Thursday (Dec. 30) in Whalley.

At 8:05 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 13900-block of Laurel Drive, according to a release from Sgt. Elenore Sturko.

Sturko said frontline officers found a man suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound.” He was then taken to hospital.

Early indications, Sturko said, are that this shooting was between “parties known to one another, and appears to be targeted.”

“While the shooting placed members of the community at risk, there is no indication of an on-going threat to public safety.”

Police are currently still on scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



