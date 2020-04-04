Surrey RCMP on scene of a reported stabbing near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station Friday night (April 3, 2020). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man injured in reported stabbing near Surrey SkyTrain station

Incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday night

A man was reportedly injured in a stabbing near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station Friday night (April 3).

The incident happened in the 10200-block of City Parkway around 9 p.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

The freelancer said Surrey RCMP were on scene “for hours” investigating and canvassing the neighbourhood.

The Now-Leader has reached out to police for more information.

More to Come.


