Man injured in reported stabbing near Surrey SkyTrain station

Surrey RCMP on scene of a reported stabbing near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station Friday night (April 3, 2020). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man was reportedly injured in a stabbing near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station Friday night (April 3).

The incident happened in the 10200-block of City Parkway around 9 p.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

The freelancer said Surrey RCMP were on scene “for hours” investigating and canvassing the neighbourhood.

The Now-Leader has reached out to police for more information.

More to Come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

