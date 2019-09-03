Man in hospital after ‘serious assault’ on White Rock Pier

One man is recovering in hospital after a “serious assault” in White Rock Friday evening.

Police were called to the White Rock Pier at approximately 11:20 p.m., according to White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears.

The waterfront was particularly busy Friday evening, due to both the long weekend and the recently opened pier.

A Peace Arch News reporter was on location minutes after the incident, which happened on the mid-section of the pier. The victim, who appeared to be a man in his early 20s, was lying on his back waiting for medical attention.

Paramedics, firefighters and RCMP are tending to a 24-year-old guy in the middle of the pier. He got in a fight. Fat lip and black eye.

His friends said he was unconscious for 5 minutes. — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) August 31, 2019

Once paramedics arrived, the victim’s friends told them that the man was unconscious for approximately five minutes.

One friend told paramedics that a man walked up to the victim and punched him in the side of the head.

The call to police also prompted a response from an RCMP helicopter, which was circling the waterfront with a spotlight.

Sears said the presence of the helicopter was “not really unusual,” and RCMP’s Air 1 is dispatched based on the type of call and if the helicopter is nearby.

Sears said RCMP have yet to make an arrest, and they are encouraging anyone who has information to contact the police.