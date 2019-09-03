RCMP responded to a ‘serious assault’ in White Rock Friday evening. (Christy Fox photo)

Man in hospital after ‘serious assault’ on White Rock Pier

Police responded with RCMP helicopter

One man is recovering in hospital after a “serious assault” in White Rock Friday evening.

Police were called to the White Rock Pier at approximately 11:20 p.m., according to White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears.

The waterfront was particularly busy Friday evening, due to both the long weekend and the recently opened pier.

A Peace Arch News reporter was on location minutes after the incident, which happened on the mid-section of the pier. The victim, who appeared to be a man in his early 20s, was lying on his back waiting for medical attention.

Once paramedics arrived, the victim’s friends told them that the man was unconscious for approximately five minutes.

One friend told paramedics that a man walked up to the victim and punched him in the side of the head.

The call to police also prompted a response from an RCMP helicopter, which was circling the waterfront with a spotlight.

Sears said the presence of the helicopter was “not really unusual,” and RCMP’s Air 1 is dispatched based on the type of call and if the helicopter is nearby.

Sears said RCMP have yet to make an arrest, and they are encouraging anyone who has information to contact the police.

Previous story
Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Just Posted

Man in hospital after ‘serious assault’ on White Rock Pier

Police responded with RCMP helicopter

Surrey to focus on transferring RCMP pensions to municipal force

Mayor Doug McCallum says up to 60% of Surrey RCMP officers will switch, critic disagrees

Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from Surrey home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Province announces $21M in seismic upgrades for two Surrey schools

Education Minister Fleming says upgrades will ensure schools can withstand an earthquake

Mother’s choice to kill daughter a breach of trust that ‘could not be more abhorrent’

South Surrey’s Lisa Batstone may not apply for parole for 15 years: judge

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student

Gathering taking place at Lord Byng Secondary School on Sept. 3

‘I honestly thought I was going to die’ says crash survivor

Sarah Champoux of Aldergrove was hauling a horse trailer near Sicamous when a semi hit her truck

Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

Trial begins for Fraser Valley youth coach charged with sexual interference

Two-week trial for Codie Anderson accused of sexually touching 11-year-old boy

Unidentified human remains found in Mount Seymour backcountry

Coroner is investigating the cause of death

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

TappCar, unlike Lyft and Uber, said it will operate outside of the Lower Mainland

Most Read