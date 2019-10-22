A damaged car with bullet holes was left behind on the scene of a shooting on Tuesday evening in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

VIDEO: Man in his 20s in hospital following shooting in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Tuesday night in 31700 block of South Fraser Way

A man in his 20s is being treated in hospital following a shooting that occurred in Abbotsford just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the 31700 block of South Fraser Way at the Esso gas station. A green car on the scene has bullet holes in it.

“The events that are unfolded are currently being investigated and updates will be provided when available,” the release states.

South Fraser Way is closed between Hilltout Street and Janzen Street and to the north to Union Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


