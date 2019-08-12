(Black Press file photo)

Whalley

Man hurt in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP say officers found a man with an ‘apparent head injury’ in Whalley

Surrey RCMP say a man suffered an “apparent head injury” in a shooting early Monday morning.

It happened in Whalley, in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard.

Police say they received reports of the incident, and officers arrived to find the injured man.

“He was treated in hospital for his injury and has since been released,” according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Police are describing the incident as “targeted.”

Including this latest incident, Surrey RCMP say there have been 25 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year which is a 17 per cent decline from this time last year in 2018. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Anyone with further information or who may have CCTV of this latest incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl caught on video in Surrey

Just Posted

Man hurt in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP say officers found a man with an ‘apparent head injury’ in Whalley

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl caught on video in Surrey

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Surrey, White Rock players lead Canada to softball silver at Pan Am Games

Sara Groenewegen, Danielle Lawrie both pitch in a pair of crucial games against U.S.

PHOTOS: Beer enthusiasts fill Surrey park for second-annual festival

Clover Valley Beer Festival returns to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

HOCKEY: With Team Canada, silver for Surrey’s Sourdif at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

‘Our team battled right to the very end,’ Giants forward says of final game vs. Russia

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

TRAVEL: Chaplin’s World a tribute to legendary actor’s perserverance and ingenuity

Charlie Chaplin remembered at Manoir de Ban, his Switzerland home

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Watchdog investigates fatal police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties were called to a domestic incident on Colemore Street where a civilian was shot and killed

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Most Read