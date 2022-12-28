Man gets probation in Surrey cop ‘swarming’

Gurbakhash Singh Saini, 28, has been given a conditional discharge and 18 months probation for resisting and obstructing a Surrey Mountie in a Strawberry Hill parking lot in September.
The police officer activated his lights and sirens while extracting his unmarked car from a group of South Asian men who swarmed it in a west Newton parking lot near Party City and the movie theatre.
At the time, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader that the Mountie had on Sept. 11 responded to a complaint from on-site security that a vehicle with an “extremely loud and disruptive exhaust system had been unnecessarily driving around the parking lot and causing a disturbance for the preceding three hours. One person was served a ticket, as well as a notice and order for a vehicle inspection.”
The officer’s car was surrounded after he served the ticket.
Saini was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 22 in Surrey provincial court.
Three men were arrested.
