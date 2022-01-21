Man found guilty in fatal 2020 Surrey shooting

Police investigate after a man was found dead at about 12:45 a.m. April 7, 2020 in the 8800-block of 138A Street, just north of Bear Creek Park. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a 21-year-old in Surrey in 2020.

Robert Tomljenovic, according to IHIT Sgt. David Lee, was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm on Thursday (Jan. 20) in the fatal shooting of Pritpal Singh on April 7, 2020.

Tomljenovic’s trial started in October of 2021. His next court appearance will be for sentencing.

It was on April 7, 2020 at 12:43 a.m. that Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in the 8800-block of 138A Street, notes Lee.

Police found Singh suffering from a gunshot wound, Lee said. Singh died at the scene.

Surrey RCMP said the shooting was believed to be targeted.

A few days later, on April 13, 2020, IHIT with the help of Surrey RCMP and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team arrested Tomljenovic. He was charged the next day.



