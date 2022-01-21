Police investigate after a man was found dead at about 12:45 a.m. April 7, 2020 in the 8800-block of 138A Street, just north of Bear Creek Park. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man found guilty in fatal 2020 Surrey shooting

Robert Tomljenovic found guilty of manslaughter, robbery with a firearm

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a 21-year-old in Surrey in 2020.

Robert Tomljenovic, according to IHIT Sgt. David Lee, was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm on Thursday (Jan. 20) in the fatal shooting of Pritpal Singh on April 7, 2020.

Tomljenovic’s trial started in October of 2021. His next court appearance will be for sentencing.

It was on April 7, 2020 at 12:43 a.m. that Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in the 8800-block of 138A Street, notes Lee.

Police found Singh suffering from a gunshot wound, Lee said. Singh died at the scene.

READ ALSO: One man dead after overnight shooting in Surrey, April 7, 2020

Surrey RCMP said the shooting was believed to be targeted.

A few days later, on April 13, 2020, IHIT with the help of Surrey RCMP and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team arrested Tomljenovic. He was charged the next day.


