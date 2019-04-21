An Alberta man has died as a result of a fatal snowmobile accident on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort. (Sun Peaks Resort/Twitter)

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

An Alberta man has died as a result of a fatal snowmobile accident on Saturday, Apr. 20, on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort.

A Sun Peaks spokesperson says the accident happened during the Western Canada Hillcross competition and that the ski patrol was at the scene immediately providing medical assistance.

READ MORE: One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

An air ambulance was called to attend, but the man unfortunately passed away.

As a result of this tragic accident Sun Peaks cancelled the remainder of the Western Canada Hillcross races event.

Further information on the accident is not available at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hundreds of Canadian troops deployed to flood zones in Quebec and N.B.

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey Vaisakhi Parade floods Newton streets

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the annual event

Four Surrey students head to New Brunswick for Canada-wide science fair

Three projects move to nationals following regional fair at KPU

VAISAKHI EXPLAINED: Founding of the Khalsa was a seminal event in Sikh history

There are five K’s – articles of faith – worn by baptized Sikhs

Man ‘seriously’ injured in crash after driving wrong way on Highway 17: Surrey RCMP

Police say the sedan hit a transport truck, then another car

Easter ‘eggstravaganza’ event planned for South Surrey

Event is to run from 12-3 p.m. at Dufferin Park (17355 2 Ave.).

VIDEO: Easter animal party at Museum of Surrey

Children had a chance to meet with Easter reptiles, falcons, owls and of course, bunnies.

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

VIDEO: Fan support almost deafening as Giants take Game 2 in finals

Vancouver G-Men cap comeback with thrilling third period to beat Spokane 4-2 on home ice in Langley

Waste not: Kootenay brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, 35 people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

Most Read