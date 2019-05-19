Man dies after being hit by car in East Vancouver

The driver involved is cooperating with police

Police investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on East 57th Avenue and Prince Edwards Street on May 18, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A man has died affter being hit by a car in Vancouver.

Police said in a news release early Sunday that the man, 38, was walking north, crossing East 57th Avenue near Prince Edward Street just after 7 p.m.

A grey Honda Civic was driving west on East 57th Avenue when the man was hit.

He sustained serious injuries, and later died in hospital. The driver involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said that alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but are asking for anyone with dashcam video to come forward. Those with information are asked to call Vancouver Police.

