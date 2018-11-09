McCallum says shooting emphasizes need for Surrey to have own police force

Surrey RCMP cordon off an area in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A 22-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Newton.

Surrey RCMP say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue.

The victim, who is not known to police, was pronounced dead at the scene and police say he was found “on the ground outside of a residence.”

RCMP say the area will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.” The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called.

On Friday morning, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum issued a statement, saying the shooting “is yet another example of the ongoing trauma and fear that are being inflicted on the communities, residents and families of Surrey.”

It further emphasizes the need for Surrey to have its own city police force, McCallum added.

“The people of Surrey have been abundantly clear that such a move is a top priority, which is why Council and I have moved immediately to establish a Surrey Police Department and terminate the city’s contract with the RCMP,” the statement read.

“While Surrey City Council is moving rapidly on this front, I am dismayed by the resistance that is being encountered at the Provincial level. The overwhelming mandate that we have been given by the people is to complete the transition to a Surrey Police Department as quickly as possible.

“I want to urge the Premier to remove any road blocks at the Provincial level and help us make this critical transition proceed in the most timely and smooth manner possible for the people of Surrey.”

Friday’s shooting was Surrey’s 11th homicide of the year. Eight of the victims died by gunfire.

There have been at least 34 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


