Man collides with Vancouver police vehicles several times, suffers ‘serious injuries’

Independent Investigations Office deployed to determine what role officers’ actions may have played

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to determine what role, if any, Vancouver police officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the “serious injuries” of a male driver who was arrested on March 3, 2020. (Black Press Media file)

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed after a driver collided with Vancouver police vehicles several times on March 3, suffering “serious injuries.”

According to a release, officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 39th Avenue and Cambie Street early Tuesday morning, around 2 a.m. The vehicle then drove off “and had several collisions with police vehicles.”

After being placed under arrest, the male driver was transported to hospital where it was determined he had suffered serious injuries.

The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the injuries.

ALSO READ: No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police