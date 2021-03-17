Man charged with attempted murder after Highway 99 shooting

Surrey RCMP on scene of a “serious” crash near the Highway 99 and Highway 91 interchange Monday night (March 15, 2021). The highways were closed to traffic for several hours overnight while police investigated. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP said a Coquitlam man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting in South Surrey on March 15.

Around 7:30 p.m. that evening, police responded to “multiple calls reporting two men fighting and shots fired in the 13500-block of Highway 99,” police said.

When officers arrived, they found two men and one was “suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital in serious condition.” The second man was arrested and taken into police custody, Sgt. Elenore Sturko told Black Press Media on March 16.

On March 17, police issued a news release saying 22-year-old Adam Yousef Aboubaker, of Coquitlam, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life or safety or another person.

The victim, police said, remains in hospital in serious condition.

“There is no indication of any ongoing risk to the public related to this incident,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident, or has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca



