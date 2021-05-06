Man charged after multiple mail thefts in Surrey: RCMP

Police say man was reported to be carrying a crowbar and looking into vehicles

A man is facing multiple charges after “suspicious activity” was reported to police.

Codee Daun Mullin, 27, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and charged with mail theft, possession of stolen property, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and multiple counts of breach of probation order, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Sarbjit Sangha Thursday (May 6).

On May 4, police responded to a call of a “suspicious man” in the 9600-block of 122nd Street, said Sangha, adding officers received information that he was “allegedly carrying a crowbar and looking into multiple vehicles.”

“The suspicious man allegedly threatened a member of the public when they questioned him about his activity in the area.”

Sangha said officer “quickly” found the man and arrested him shortly later, and he was “allegedly in possession of several pieces of stolen mail at the time of his arrest.”

“While we continue to encourage the public to call police to report all suspicious activity, we also want to caution people against confronting suspicious individuals on their own,” said Sangha.

“Instead, we ask you to call police and report your observations from a safe location.

People can also assist police investigations by registering their home or business security cameras with #ProjectIris, a secure online database.

The Integrated Resources for Investigation and Safety (IRIS) project “helps expedite criminal investigations by reducing the time it takes police to track down CCTV cameras after a crime has been committed.”

READ ALSO: Mounties looking for witnesses to ‘indecent act’ in Fleetwood playground, April 30, 2021

READ ALSO: Violent crime drops by 11% in Surrey, RCMP says, April 30, 2021



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp