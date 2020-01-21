Man charged after allegedly ramming two Delta police cars

Police approached the vehicle at North Delta gas station after seeing it had no front licence plate

A 30-year-old man is facing assault charges after allegedly ramming two Delta police vehicles.

According to a press release, officers with the Delta Police Department’s patrol support team were in unmarked police cars doing additional patrols on Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they spotted a suspicious vehicle — a Subaru with no front licence plate parked illegally and running in the lot of a gas station in North Delta.

That caught an officer’s eye, who made note of the rear plate. As it turned out, police in another jurisdiction had tried unsuccessfully to pull the car over earlier that night.

After ensuring they had assistance nearby, the officers activated their vehicle’s lights and sirens and approached the Subaru. The driver then attempted to flee the gas station, allegedly ramming two occupied police vehicles in the process.

“Fortunately neither the suspect nor our police officers were injured during this incident, though our vehicles are estimated to have sustained approximately $9,000 in damage,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Shortly thereafter police were able to take the driver of the Subaru into custody.”

William Mark Spence, 30, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and one count operating a vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer and failing to stop.

Spence has been remanded into police custody, and will next appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 22.



