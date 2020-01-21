(Delta Police Department photo)

Man charged after allegedly ramming two Delta police cars

Police approached the vehicle at North Delta gas station after seeing it had no front licence plate

A 30-year-old man is facing assault charges after allegedly ramming two Delta police vehicles.

According to a press release, officers with the Delta Police Department’s patrol support team were in unmarked police cars doing additional patrols on Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they spotted a suspicious vehicle — a Subaru with no front licence plate parked illegally and running in the lot of a gas station in North Delta.

That caught an officer’s eye, who made note of the rear plate. As it turned out, police in another jurisdiction had tried unsuccessfully to pull the car over earlier that night.

After ensuring they had assistance nearby, the officers activated their vehicle’s lights and sirens and approached the Subaru. The driver then attempted to flee the gas station, allegedly ramming two occupied police vehicles in the process.

“Fortunately neither the suspect nor our police officers were injured during this incident, though our vehicles are estimated to have sustained approximately $9,000 in damage,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Shortly thereafter police were able to take the driver of the Subaru into custody.”

William Mark Spence, 30, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and one count operating a vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer and failing to stop.

Spence has been remanded into police custody, and will next appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 22.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two rescued from distressed boat in Boundary Bay
Next story
WATCH: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties arrest man trapped in cell phone repair shop

Man arrested as police respond to report of break-in in Guildford

Two rescued from distressed boat in Boundary Bay

Marine rescue crews and police tasked out Monday evening

Humboldt Broncos’ Straschnitzki in Surrey to play sledge hockey with Wickenheiser

Friendly game on Feb. 1 part of the Wickfest female hockey event in North Surrey

Surrey high schools compete at annual Breakout dance competition

Hundreds of students perform at Salish Secondary

Man charged after allegedly ramming two Delta police cars

Police approached the vehicle at North Delta gas station after seeing it had no front licence plate

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

WATCH: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

VIDEO: Langley woman without a home after houseboat sinks during snowy weather

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Grant’s Landing resident replace her possessions

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

Most Read