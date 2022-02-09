A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested by West Shore RCMP after a bystander reported a theft. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested by West Shore RCMP after a bystander reported a theft. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man barred from Vancouver Island arrested in Greater Victoria after muffin theft tip

RCMP arrested man with outstanding warrants after he was reported for stealing a muffin

West Shore RCMP arrested a 29-year-old man who was barred from Vancouver Island by court order after a member of the public spotted him allegedly stealing a muffin.

Police were approached by a bystander at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, who said he saw a man stealing a muffin from a coffee shop at Westshore Town Centre.

The officer approached the man and saw that he was drinking alcohol from an opened container, against the rules in Liquor Control and Licensing Act, according to a release from police.

The man was then identified and arrested after the officer found he had multiple warrants for his arrest. One of the files included a release order out of Saanich which said he was not allowed to be found on Vancouver Island or be in possession of drugs or alcohol.

“This goes to show what can be accomplished when the community reports suspicious activity to police, even when it’s a minor occurrence,” Insp. Stephen Rose, operations officer of West Shore RCMP, said in a statement

The man, who has no fixed address, was taken into custody and held for court.

ALSO READ: Man in distress dies before Victoria police arrive; B.C. watchdog investigating

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Mike Starchuk ‘flabbergasted’ at new B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon’s comments on proposed Cloverdale hospital
Next story
Judge awards Surrey bus rider nearly $100K after driver braked to avoid hitting truck

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver courthouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Judge awards Surrey bus rider nearly $100K after driver braked to avoid hitting truck

Map with the location for the new Cloverdale hospital. New B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon recently said the site across from KPU is ‘not a great location’ for a second Surrey hospital. (Handout)
Mike Starchuk ‘flabbergasted’ at new B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon’s comments on proposed Cloverdale hospital

Legislative buildings in Victoria. (File photo: Evert Lindquist)
Surrey Board of Trade hopes B.C. budget will address its 10-step wishlist on Feb. 22

A group of people against vaccine mandates met at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in South Surrey Tuesday to show support to truckers. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Protest rally at U.S. border truck crossing in South Surrey inspired by Ottawa convoy