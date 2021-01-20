Man arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder investigations: Surrey RCMP

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a Surrey kidnapping investigation and a Winnipeg murder investigation, has been arrested.

Dyllan Petrin was arrested on two Canada-wide warrants in Vancouver on this week, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Jan. 20).

The detachment’s serious crimes unit, police said, began its search for Petrin in May 2020 “after his court-ordered electric monitoring ankle bracelet was cut off while on bail.” He was 19 years old at the time.

RELATED: Surrey police look for suspect who took off court-ordered electronic monitoring, June 3, 2020

READ: Warrant extended Canada-wide for man charged in relation to kidnapping, assault in Surrey, July 30, 2020

Surrey RCMP said, “a few months later, after learning that Petrin was wanted in connection to a murder that occurred in Winnipeg on July 21, 2020,” the serious crimes unit teamed up with the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit.

Through its investigation, Surrey RCMP said that officers “learned that Petrin was hiding-out in Vancouver.”

Petrin was arrested on the outstanding warrants on Tuesday (Jan. 19).

“This arrest would not have been possible without the collaboration and strong partnerships between our specialized units at the Surrey RCMP, Lower Mainland District and VPD emergency response teams, and Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit,” said Superintendent Elija Rain, Surrey RCMP Investigative Services Officer.

“We are pleased that the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved resulted in an arrest of a dangerous offender involved in violent crimes in both BC and Manitoba.”

On July 4, 2019, around 7:30 a.m., police received a report on the alleged kidnapping of a man from Surrey, according to RCMP. Police said the victim was found the following morning and taken to hospital for “non-life threatening injuries.”

Through the investigation, according to Surrey RCMP, police identified four suspects, including Petrin. The suspects were charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences on July 25, 2019.

Surrey RCMP previously said Petrin was held in custody until February 2020 when he was released on “strict court ordered conditions, including electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet,” Surrey RCMP said.

On May 28, police added he “removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and is currently at large.”

Meantime, another man wanted in connection with the Surrey kidnapping, was arrested in December.

Surrey RCMP said Meaz Nour-Eldin was arrested in the “late evening” of Dec. 1 where he was “hiding-out” in Montreal, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Dec. 4).

RELATED: RCMP say man, wanted in connection to a Surrey kidnapping, has been arrested, Dec. 4, 2020

As for the Winnipeg murder investigation, in an Oct. 1, 2020 Winnipeg police said officers responded to a shooting on July 21, 2020 around 5:45 a.m. where a male was found “suffering from gunshot wounds.” He was taken to hospital in “critical condition” but died two days later.

The victim was Cody Alexander Sleigh, who police said was originally from B.C. but had been living in Winnipeg.

On Sept. 7, 2020, Winnipeg Police, with the help of Williams Lake RCMP, arrested 32-year-old Kleon Cassidy Pop and he was charged with first-degree murder.

At the time, Winnipeg Police asked for the public’s help in finding Petrin, who was the second suspect in the July 21 murder. A Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.