Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Man arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder investigations: Surrey RCMP

Police say Dyllan Petrin was arrested in Vancouver

Surrey RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a Surrey kidnapping investigation and a Winnipeg murder investigation, has been arrested.

Dyllan Petrin was arrested on two Canada-wide warrants in Vancouver on this week, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Jan. 20).

The detachment’s serious crimes unit, police said, began its search for Petrin in May 2020 “after his court-ordered electric monitoring ankle bracelet was cut off while on bail.” He was 19 years old at the time.

RELATED: Surrey police look for suspect who took off court-ordered electronic monitoring, June 3, 2020

READ: Warrant extended Canada-wide for man charged in relation to kidnapping, assault in Surrey, July 30, 2020

Surrey RCMP said, “a few months later, after learning that Petrin was wanted in connection to a murder that occurred in Winnipeg on July 21, 2020,” the serious crimes unit teamed up with the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit.

Through its investigation, Surrey RCMP said that officers “learned that Petrin was hiding-out in Vancouver.”

Petrin was arrested on the outstanding warrants on Tuesday (Jan. 19).

“This arrest would not have been possible without the collaboration and strong partnerships between our specialized units at the Surrey RCMP, Lower Mainland District and VPD emergency response teams, and Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit,” said Superintendent Elija Rain, Surrey RCMP Investigative Services Officer.

“We are pleased that the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved resulted in an arrest of a dangerous offender involved in violent crimes in both BC and Manitoba.”

On July 4, 2019, around 7:30 a.m., police received a report on the alleged kidnapping of a man from Surrey, according to RCMP. Police said the victim was found the following morning and taken to hospital for “non-life threatening injuries.”

Through the investigation, according to Surrey RCMP, police identified four suspects, including Petrin. The suspects were charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences on July 25, 2019.

Surrey RCMP previously said Petrin was held in custody until February 2020 when he was released on “strict court ordered conditions, including electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet,” Surrey RCMP said.

On May 28, police added he “removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and is currently at large.”

Meantime, another man wanted in connection with the Surrey kidnapping, was arrested in December.

Surrey RCMP said Meaz Nour-Eldin was arrested in the “late evening” of Dec. 1 where he was “hiding-out” in Montreal, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Dec. 4).

RELATED: RCMP say man, wanted in connection to a Surrey kidnapping, has been arrested, Dec. 4, 2020

As for the Winnipeg murder investigation, in an Oct. 1, 2020 Winnipeg police said officers responded to a shooting on July 21, 2020 around 5:45 a.m. where a male was found “suffering from gunshot wounds.” He was taken to hospital in “critical condition” but died two days later.

The victim was Cody Alexander Sleigh, who police said was originally from B.C. but had been living in Winnipeg.

On Sept. 7, 2020, Winnipeg Police, with the help of Williams Lake RCMP, arrested 32-year-old Kleon Cassidy Pop and he was charged with first-degree murder.

At the time, Winnipeg Police asked for the public’s help in finding Petrin, who was the second suspect in the July 21 murder. A Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Previous story
WestJet’s 737 Max to be first to return to Canadian skies after global grounding
Next story
Residents of Old Fort, B.C., suing province, others over slow-moving slide

Just Posted

Chief Constable Norm Lipinski, Surrey Police Service. (Submitted photo)
Surrey chief constable says ‘comprehensive’ public engagement to be done this year

Norm Lipinski says Surrey Police Service has ‘good momentum’

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Man arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder investigations: Surrey RCMP

Police say Dyllan Petrin was arrested in Vancouver

Surrey-raised forward Jujhar Khaira in action with Edmonton Oilers. (Photo: nhl.com)
Q&A: Surrey’s Jujhar Khaira credits parents for their hard work on his path to NHL

Port Kells-raised player talks about his journey to pro hockey with Edmonton Oilers

View of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
ZYTARUK: Divided Surrey council engrossed in mutual crocodile death roll

There’s no seeing eye-to-eye in total war

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
OUR VIEW: Surrey Police Service continues to draw from RCMP well

Again, it flies in the face of mayor’s election campaign pitch that Surrey needs a police force whose ranks live in this city

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Eighteen-year-old Aidan Webber died in a marine accident in 2019. He was a Canadian Junior BMX champion from Nanaimo. (Submitted)
Inadequate safety training a factor in teen BMX star’s workplace death in 2019

Aidan Webber was crushed by a barge at a fish farm near Port Hardy

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Southern resident killer whales in B.C. waters. Research shows the population’s females are more negatively influenced by vessel traffic than males. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Female orcas less likely to feed in presence of vessel traffic: study

Research the southern resident population raises concerns over reproduction capacity

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
1-in-5 COVID tests coming back positive in and around Fernie, sparking concern

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Ralliers gather in front of the Cityviews Village apartment building in Maple Ridge to protest attempts to evict low-income tenants by the building owner. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Tenants protest pressure tactics by new landlord at Maple Ridge apartment building

Protest held in front of Cityviews Village on 223 St. Tuesday to rally against low-income evictions

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Stories from the B.C. CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

Most Read