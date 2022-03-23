The Komagata Maru memorial was vandalized on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jindi Singh/Twitter)

The Komagata Maru memorial was vandalized on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jindi Singh/Twitter)

Man arrested for vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial

Yuniar Kurniawan was wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant and has been charged with one count of mischief

Vancouver police have arrested a man who allegedly defaced the Komagata Maru memorial last summer.

Yuniar Kurniawan was charged with one count of mischief by the VPD in January in connection to the vandalism. He has been wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant since then.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver

The memorial was defaced with white handprints and graffiti in August 2021. It was installed in 2013 to pay tribute to the 376 passengers aboard the Komagata Maru steamship, who travelled from then-British India to Vancouver on May 23, 1914.

At the time of the vandalism, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart called the act ‘disgusting’. National Director for Khalsa Aid Canda, Jindi Singh took to Twitter to express his dismay at seeing the memorial vandalized.

“Quite saddened. I had a great Great Uncle on that ship who was sent back and put on house arrest in Panjab until the Brits left in ‘47. This is not what I wanted to show my kids.”

READ MORE: ‘Disgusting’: Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized with white handprints, graffiti

None of the allegations against Kurniawan have been proven in court.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Efforts afoot to curb traffic woes in Crescent Beach
Next story
B.C.’s capital considering voluntary Indigenous reconciliation tax for property owners

Just Posted

Shirley Samujh-Dayal is the new chair of Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association’s executive board. (Submitted photo)
‘Tremendous honour’ for transportation exec to be elected chair of Downtown Surrey BIA

Members of the Surrey RCMP and other brave souls took the plunge Sunday at Crescent Beach as part of a fundraising effort for Special Olympics. (Surrey RCMP Twitter photo)
White Rock’s polar plunge rescheduled for Saturday

Crescent Beach residents are proposing a three-prong pilot, including pay parking, as a means of reducing vehicle traffic in the seaside community. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
Efforts afoot to curb traffic woes in Crescent Beach

Cloverdale’s U18 A1 minor hockey team has jumped out to a 2-0 record in round-robin play at the B.C. provincial championships being held at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex. (Submitted photo)
Cloverdale guaranteed medal round game at U18 Tier 1 provincials; U15s in same position