West Vancouver police arrested a man who was found in possession of multiple tools on Sept. 23, 2019, thought to have been stolen from a construction site in Horseshoe Bay. (West Vancouver Police)

Man arrested after West Vancouver cops find him sleeping on stolen tools

Police say the man was found in a nearby forest using the bag of tools as a pillow

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping on a bag of tools believed to have been stolen from a West Vancouver construction site.

Construction workers noticed tools were missing on Monday morning when they arrived to their Horseshoe Bay job site at 6695 Nelson Ave.

A police officer arrived and searched the area, which included a forested area above the site, and “quickly stumbled upon the sleeping suspect, who was using a bag of allegedly stolen items as a pillow,” police said in a release.

The 55-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property. Further investigation revealed he was also the subject of two arrest warrants for unrelated offences.

Police believe he stole the tools sometime between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

