Surrey RCMP arrest a man outside of a South Surrey house Tuesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

VIDEO: Man arrested after police incident in South Surrey

Man tackled outside gated community, taken away in handcuffs

Surrey RCMP surrounded a South Surrey home Tuesday afternoon and took one man away in handcuffs.

Multiple police vehicles and officers, both uniformed and in plain clothes were at a home in Elgin Wynd, near the 144 Street and 32B Avenue intersection April 2.

A neighbour told Peace Arch News that she saw one man being arrested, and that the home has been frequented by police in the past.

After the neighbour spoke to PAN, a reporter on scene watched a man leave the gated community while being followed by police.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was shouting at police and after a brief physical altercation was eventually tackled to the ground by a police officer.

The Surrey RCMP told PAN Wednesday that a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 14300-block of 32B Avenue to locate a man with outstanding warrants.

Frank Spanevello was arrested on charges stemming from a Langley RCMP investigation.


