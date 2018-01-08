A man was arrest at Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Wednesday, Jan. 3. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Alphonse Bruce Gomien is facing drug-related charges after being arrested by members of the RCMP at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

Gomien, 23, was attempting to board a B.C. Ferry to Swartz Bay on Jan. 3 when members of the RCMP Pacific Shiprider Program found him to be in possession of three kilograms of cocaine, heroin and unknown substances that have yet to be determined.

Gomien was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP Pacific Shiprider Program is responsible for maritime security and federal enforcement in the Pacific region, and investigates crime that happens on or because of the maritime environment.


