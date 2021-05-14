Man, 23, killed in latest Lower Mainland shooting had gang ties: IHIT

The man shot to death Thursday night at a busy shopping mall in Burnaby has been identified as a 23-year-old with gang affiliations.
Jaskeert Kalkat was one of the three people hit by gunfire at Market Crossing mall at around 8:30 p.m., Sgt. Frank Jang said Friday (May 14).
The other two – a man and a woman – are being treated in hospital for severe injuries, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
Investigators believe all three victims were targeted in the shooting, the 11th in Metro Vancouver in a span of a few weeks, as police grapple with a spike in gang violence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers.
