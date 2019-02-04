Man, 19, arrested for alleged indecent act near Surrey high school

Surrey Mounties say they’ve arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a Jan. 10 alleged indecent act near Sullivan Heights School but haven’t released his name because no charge has been laid.

“The incident involved a male suspect who was reported to have exposed his genitals to a young girl who was walking home from school,” Sergeant Chad Greig said.

The suspect has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on a date police have not specified. Until then, his conditions include not having contact with anyone under 16 and to stay away from places where children can be expected to be.

Meantime the police investigation continues.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

