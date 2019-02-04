Man, 19, arrested for alleged indecent act near Surrey high school

Arrest in connection with a Jan. 10 alleged indecent act near Sullivan Heights School

Surrey Mounties say they’ve arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a Jan. 10 alleged indecent act near Sullivan Heights School but haven’t released his name because no charge has been laid.

“The incident involved a male suspect who was reported to have exposed his genitals to a young girl who was walking home from school,” Sergeant Chad Greig said.

The suspect has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on a date police have not specified. Until then, his conditions include not having contact with anyone under 16 and to stay away from places where children can be expected to be.

Meantime the police investigation continues.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended
Next story
Surrey woman in hospital after stepping in front of cab while on phone: police

Just Posted

Man, 19, arrested for alleged indecent act near Surrey high school

Arrest in connection with a Jan. 10 alleged indecent act near Sullivan Heights School

City of Surrey proposal to allow 24-7 road construction rejected by council

Council votes against amending noise bylaw to allow overnight projects

North Delta teen crooner to sing at gospel competion

Fifteen-year-old Nick Kluftinger ranks Sinatra and Nat King Cole among his favourite performers

Fitness instructors, trainers in Surrey join union representing city workers

CUPE 402 gains 206 new members following Jan. 25 vote

Surrey retirees plan to fix home after $500K lotto win

‘At first I thought it said $50,000,’ Don Bucholtz recalled

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

Langley man commits crime to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Most Read