Male volunteers sought for White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter

Volunteers are being mobilized for White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter at Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.), and men are encouraged to sign up. (File photo)

Extreme weather that drives the homeless to seek more inviting shelter from the cold may still be months away, but efforts to prepare those shelters for the inevitable are already in progress.

In White Rock, co-ordinators of the extreme weather shelter that operates out of Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.) say they’ve begun mobilizing volunteers for the season, which typically sees shelter openings between Nov. 1 and the end of March.

This year, however, there’s an added focus in the quest for help: they want more men to step up.

Shelter co-chair Joan McMurtry said Thursday that the call marks the first time that male volunteers are being particularly encouraged to get involved.

McMurty was quick to emphasize the focus is not one that’s driven by safety concerns.

Rather, the logic behind it, she said, is simply rooted in a recognition that the majority of those who use the shelter are men, while volunteers have historically been mostly women.

“It has nothing to do with any anxiety about being female and on (shift),” she said.

“I think this is more our own sensitivity… kind of companioning men with men.”

She noted the experience could also be an interesting one for men who, in their “regular” lives, do not normally have opportunities to interact with people seeking such services.

“It could be quite a meaningful thing,” McMurtry said.

She added that she always tells volunteers the work “isn’t glamorous.”

“But it matters,” she said. “It’s a tremendous gift for someone who’s been out in the cold, who hasn’t experienced a kind face all day…”

The shelter, operated by Peninsula United Church – with Options Community Services Society – only opens during extreme-weather events or if temperatures dip close to zero.

Last season, it was opened on 90 nights between Nov. 25 and March 12, and logged a total of 1,639 overnight guests. In a summary presented to the Peninsula Homeless to Housing task force last spring, McMurtry described the number of nights open and number of guests as a “significant increase” over previous years.

READ MORE: Health of White Rock shelter guests highlight need for ‘other remedies’ to homelessness: officials

The shelter, she emphasized Thursday, is merely “a stopgap.” The broader issue is the need locally for subsidized housing that also provides supports for people with mental health and addictions.

“What we’re only doing is patching a hole here and preventing people from freezing or getting frostbite. It’s not a solution.”

McMurtry said the task force is “very encouraged” by the City of White Rock’s ongoing efforts to establish a housing task force.

According to information on the city’s website, up to seven community members are to be recruited for the committee, which will be tasked to “review background research on the City’s housing needs, analyze the strengths, weakness, threats, and opportunities that impact affordability in White Rock, review policies, tools and incentives for developing affordable and rental housing options, provide input into the City’s Official Community Plan (OCP), review existing rental housing policies, provide recommendations to Council in regards to residential rental tenure zoning and secondary suites and consult with community stakeholders to develop strategic goals for rental and affordable housing.”

Those interested in participating have until 4:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 13) to apply.

At the Sept. 6 PH2H meeting, Mayor Darryl Walker said “we’re simply looking for people to talk about what homeless is in White Rock,” adding he expected the conversation to also include what’s happening in Surrey.

Coun. Anthony Manning is to chair the city committee, Walker said, and one or two members will regularly attend PH2H meetings once it’s up and running.

For the extreme weather shelter, McMurtry said volunteers are needed in the evening hours, from 8:30-11 p.m., to lay out blankets and pillows and offer guests a warm meal; and in the morning, from 5:45-7 a.m., for tasks including brewing coffee, serving a small breakfast and doing cleanup.

An orientation session will be planned for those who sign on. To get involved or for more information, email Bonnie at wr.shelter.recruitment@gmail.com

McMurtry said there is also a need for donations of winter clothing; specifically, heavy coats, gloves, mittens and hats. Donations may be dropped off to the church’s Sunnyside site, at 15639 24 Ave.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

