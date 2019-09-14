Volunteers are being mobilized for White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter at Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.), and men are encouraged to sign up. (File photo)

Male volunteers sought for White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter

‘The work isn’t glamorous… but it matters,” says co-chair

Extreme weather that drives the homeless to seek more inviting shelter from the cold may still be months away, but efforts to prepare those shelters for the inevitable are already in progress.

In White Rock, co-ordinators of the extreme weather shelter that operates out of Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.) say they’ve begun mobilizing volunteers for the season, which typically sees shelter openings between Nov. 1 and the end of March.

This year, however, there’s an added focus in the quest for help: they want more men to step up.

Shelter co-chair Joan McMurtry said Thursday that the call marks the first time that male volunteers are being particularly encouraged to get involved.

McMurty was quick to emphasize the focus is not one that’s driven by safety concerns.

Rather, the logic behind it, she said, is simply rooted in a recognition that the majority of those who use the shelter are men, while volunteers have historically been mostly women.

“It has nothing to do with any anxiety about being female and on (shift),” she said.

“I think this is more our own sensitivity… kind of companioning men with men.”

She noted the experience could also be an interesting one for men who, in their “regular” lives, do not normally have opportunities to interact with people seeking such services.

“It could be quite a meaningful thing,” McMurtry said.

She added that she always tells volunteers the work “isn’t glamorous.”

“But it matters,” she said. “It’s a tremendous gift for someone who’s been out in the cold, who hasn’t experienced a kind face all day…”

The shelter, operated by Peninsula United Church – with Options Community Services Society – only opens during extreme-weather events or if temperatures dip close to zero.

Last season, it was opened on 90 nights between Nov. 25 and March 12, and logged a total of 1,639 overnight guests. In a summary presented to the Peninsula Homeless to Housing task force last spring, McMurtry described the number of nights open and number of guests as a “significant increase” over previous years.

READ MORE: Health of White Rock shelter guests highlight need for ‘other remedies’ to homelessness: officials

The shelter, she emphasized Thursday, is merely “a stopgap.” The broader issue is the need locally for subsidized housing that also provides supports for people with mental health and addictions.

“What we’re only doing is patching a hole here and preventing people from freezing or getting frostbite. It’s not a solution.”

McMurtry said the task force is “very encouraged” by the City of White Rock’s ongoing efforts to establish a housing task force.

According to information on the city’s website, up to seven community members are to be recruited for the committee, which will be tasked to “review background research on the City’s housing needs, analyze the strengths, weakness, threats, and opportunities that impact affordability in White Rock, review policies, tools and incentives for developing affordable and rental housing options, provide input into the City’s Official Community Plan (OCP), review existing rental housing policies, provide recommendations to Council in regards to residential rental tenure zoning and secondary suites and consult with community stakeholders to develop strategic goals for rental and affordable housing.”

Those interested in participating have until 4:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 13) to apply.

At the Sept. 6 PH2H meeting, Mayor Darryl Walker said “we’re simply looking for people to talk about what homeless is in White Rock,” adding he expected the conversation to also include what’s happening in Surrey.

Coun. Anthony Manning is to chair the city committee, Walker said, and one or two members will regularly attend PH2H meetings once it’s up and running.

For the extreme weather shelter, McMurtry said volunteers are needed in the evening hours, from 8:30-11 p.m., to lay out blankets and pillows and offer guests a warm meal; and in the morning, from 5:45-7 a.m., for tasks including brewing coffee, serving a small breakfast and doing cleanup.

An orientation session will be planned for those who sign on. To get involved or for more information, email Bonnie at wr.shelter.recruitment@gmail.com

McMurtry said there is also a need for donations of winter clothing; specifically, heavy coats, gloves, mittens and hats. Donations may be dropped off to the church’s Sunnyside site, at 15639 24 Ave.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students
Next story
Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

Just Posted

Past President reflects on his time leading the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce

Presidency was a labour of love for Leong

Clayton Heights aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Mom wants defibrillators put into Surrey schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Celebrate the fall, scare away the crows, and help local charities

Art’s Nursery holds fifth annual Scarecrow Festival, starting Sept. 21

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Vancouver library loans out therapy dogs for 15-minute outings

Dogs will be available to borrow from the Canine Library on Saturday, Sept. 14

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

‘He was sucker-punched’: Vancouver police seek witnesses to road rage

Man returning from visiting mother in ICU was assaulted, sent to hospital

Most Read