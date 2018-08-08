Make sure you’re informed about new tenancy rules, says Cadieux

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux is urging renters to educate themselves on the new residential tenancy rules on fixed-term leases.
“These rules outline if and when a renter can be required to move out at the end of a tenancy agreement. If you’re a Surrey renter or landlord, make sure you’re informed!” Cadieux writes in an email to Peace Arch News Wednesday.
While fix-term leases are still allowed under the new rules, a landlord, generally, cannot require a tenant to move out at the end of their lease term, Cadieux writes. Once a lease has ended, the rental agreement will become month-to-month.
“There are two exceptions: if the agreement is a sublease, or if tenant entered the agreement knowing that the landlord or their close family member has plans to live in the unit, a renter can still be required to move out.”
The landlord can’t increase rent by more than the maximum annual allowable amount – four per cent in 2018. A landlord also can’t evict a tenant for refusing to sign a new lease.
Cadieux requested that if anyone has questions about the new rules, to contact her office by phone at 604-541-4556 or by emailing stephanie.cadieux.MLA@leg.bc.ca